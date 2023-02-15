Ad
euobserver
One in three women in the EU, around 62 million women, have experienced physical and/or sexual violence, EU studies show (Photo: Anete Lusina, Pexels)

MEPs push for EU accession to convention against gender-based violence

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Wednesday (15 February) MEPs called on the EU to ratify as a bloc the Istanbul Convention on preventing and combatting violence against women.

The report adopted by 469 in favour, 104 against and 55 abstentions, argued that the Istanbul Convention remains the international standard setter and a key tool in eradicating gender-based violence by monitoring and harmonising rules.

The conventi...

