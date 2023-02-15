MEPs push for EU accession to convention against gender-based violence

Wednesday (15 February) MEPs called on the EU to ratify as a bloc the Istanbul Convention on preventing and combatting violence against women.
The report adopted by 469 in favour, 104 against and 55 abstentions, argued that the Istanbul Convention remains the international standard setter and a key tool in eradicating gender-based violence by monitoring and harmonising rules.
The conventi...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
