Croatian president Milanović falls just short of securing direct re-election

Croatia's incumbent president, Zoran Milanović, fell just short of the votes needed in the first round of the presidential election to secure direct re-election.
He will now face the conservative candidate Dragan Primorac, from the ruling HDZ party, in a runoff scheduled for 12 January.
Following the el...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.