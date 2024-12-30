Ad
Milanović told supporters on Sunday that the current prime minister was a "poodle" and a "puppet of Brussels." (Photo: SDP/flickr)

Croatian president Milanović falls just short of securing direct re-election

by Wester van Gaal,

Croatia's incumbent president, Zoran Milanović, fell just short of the votes needed in the first round of the presidential election to secure direct re-election.

He will now face the conservative candidate Dragan Primorac, from the ruling HDZ party, in a runoff scheduled for 12 January. 

Following the el...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Milanović told supporters on Sunday that the current prime minister was a "poodle" and a "puppet of Brussels." (Photo: SDP/flickr)

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

