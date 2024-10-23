Croatian commissioner's domestic trips under fire, ahead of new Mediterranean post

Over the past five years, Croatia's EU commissioner, Dubravka Šuica, has made numerous trips to Zagreb and her hometown of Dubrovnik to participate in events — but the frequency and nature of these ‘official missions’ has drawn criticism.
Šuica has been commission vice-president for demography and democracy since 2019 — plus one of the co-chairs of the Co...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.