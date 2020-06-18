EU threatens Polish funding over 'LGBTI-free' zones

The EU has threatened to cut pandemic-recovery funds to Polish regions on grounds of their gay-bashing declarations.

The thinly-veiled threat came in a recent letter from the European Commission, seen by EUobserver, to five Polish local governors who had declared their regions to be "LGBTI-free" zones.

The EU was currently deciding how to spend extra money to "counter the coronavirus impact in Poland", the letter said.

But, at the same time, the commission wanted the gover...