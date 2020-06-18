EU threatens Polish funding over 'LGBTI-free' zones

The EU has threatened to cut pandemic-recovery funds to Polish regions on grounds of their gay-bashing declarations.
The thinly-veiled threat came in a recent letter from the European Commission, seen by EUobserver, to five Polish local governors who had declared their regions to be "LGBTI-free" zones.
The EU was currently deciding how to spend extra money to "counter the coronavirus impact in Poland", the letter said.
But, at the same time, the commission wanted the gover...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
