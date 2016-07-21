Ad
More 'lone wolf' attacks expected, says Germany

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Germany has warned that more violent attacks by militant individuals in the name of radical Islam are likely to take place in Europe.

On Wednesday (20 July), German interior minister Thomas de Maiziere said the threat of terrorism remained “serious” in all EU states.

"Like several EU countries, like the whole EU, Germany is also in the target area of international terrorism ... the situation is serious," he said, reports Reuters.

His warning followed an axe and knife assault...

