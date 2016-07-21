More 'lone wolf' attacks expected, says Germany

Germany has warned that more violent attacks by militant individuals in the name of radical Islam are likely to take place in Europe.
On Wednesday (20 July), German interior minister Thomas de Maiziere said the threat of terrorism remained “serious” in all EU states.
"Like several EU countries, like the whole EU, Germany is also in the target area of international terrorism ... the situation is serious," he said, reports Reuters.
His warning followed an axe and knife assault...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
