Seals and visas threaten EU-Canada rift

Canada's decision to impose visas on Czech citizens and the EU's decision to ban seal products are emerging as major irritants in bilateral relations.

Both issues came up at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (27 July), the first high level event under the Swedish EU presidency.

The Czech Republic used the opportunity to complain against Ottawa's unilateral re-imposition of visa requirements due to a surge in Czech asylum applications. The move, in mid-July, ...