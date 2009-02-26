Ad
euobserver
National prosecutors and police have been having a hard time in trying to listen to Skype conversations (Photo: EUobserver)

Eurojust retracts Skype wiretapping plans

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

In an apparent U-turn, the EU's judicial cooperation body has said it is not officially examining ways to wire-tap Skype and other computer-to-computer conversations.

Eurojust on Wednesday (25 February) retracted previous statements saying it was taking the lead in helping national authorities to wiretap Skype conversations, saying they were issued "prematurely" and were "incorrect".

In a statement issued on Friday, Eurojust said it was appointing Italian prosecutor Carmen Manfred...

Rule of Law

