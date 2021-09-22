Trust in Dutch government drops, but not for Rutte

Trust in all branches of the Dutch government has plummeted in the past year, according to new polling by I&O Research on Tuesday (21 September).
Only four-out-of-ten voters are now content with the current (outgoing) cabinet, compared to 45 percent in July - and 67 percent in mid-2020.
Confidence in the ministers (32 percent), the House of Representatives (36 percent) and government in general (42 percent) have also declined sharply.
About 15 percent of those surveyed have...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
