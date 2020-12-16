Ad
'We are organising our digital space for the next decades,' said the commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Online giants could face 10% fines under new EU law

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Big tech firms deemed online 'gatekeepers', such as Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, could face fines of up to 10 percent of their annual revenues, under landmark EU draft legislation aimed at illegal content and unfair practices in the digital environment.

The European Commission unveiled on Tuesday (15 December) a package of proposals that set out legal obligations for digital platforms, short of actual taxation.

The Digital Service Act (DSA) is aimed at making online companies mo...

'We are organising our digital space for the next decades,' said the commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

