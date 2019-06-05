European Parliament cannot shut door to Catalan MEPs

Catalonia has always been a committed and realiable partner in the construction of the European project and has actively contributed to defining the diverse Europe of today and tomorrow.
Unlike the Brexit supporters, Catalonia has never given up its feeling of being European nor its conviction of being part of the European Union. We say yes to Europe.
The Catalan society has shown its engagement with the common project by ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Alfred Bosch is the minister for foreign affairs of Catalonia.
Alfred Bosch is the minister for foreign affairs of Catalonia.