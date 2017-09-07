Ad
Barnier said the EU and UK need to come to a political agreement on Ireland before they move to technical issues in the second phase of talks (Photo: European Commission)

UK ideas on Ireland 'worry' EU negotiator

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The UK position on Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit "worries" the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, while the bloc on Thursday (7 September) issued its own position paper on the issue.

"What I see in the UK paper on Ireland and Northern Ireland worries me," Michel Barnier told reporters on Thursday.

"The UK wants the EU to suspend the application of its laws, the customs union and the single market. The UK wants to use Ireland as test case for the future EU-UK customs relat...

