EU-wide education spending increases for first time in years

EU states posted a modest increase in annual spending for education for the first time in three years.
The EU commission announced on Monday (7 November) that public spending EU-wide had increased by 1.1 percent annually, basing its claim on 2014 data..
Bulgaria, Hungary, Latvia, Malta, Romania and Slovakia saw public funding increase by 5 percent or more.
But others cut spending like Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Italy, Lithuania and Slovenia...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
