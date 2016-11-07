Ad
EU sees upsurge in education investment for the first time in years (Photo: Jens Schott Knudsen)

EU-wide education spending increases for first time in years

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU states posted a modest increase in annual spending for education for the first time in three years.

The EU commission announced on Monday (7 November) that public spending EU-wide had increased by 1.1 percent annually, basing its claim on 2014 data..

Bulgaria, Hungary, Latvia, Malta, Romania and Slovakia saw public funding increase by 5 percent or more.

But others cut spending like Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Italy, Lithuania and Slovenia...

