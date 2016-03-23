EU reconsiders anti-terrorism response

EU interior ministers are expected to hold an emergency meeting in the wake of Tuesday's attacks in Brussels, as European authorities try - again - to find ways to address the terrorism threat.
The Dutch presidency of the EU Council on Tuesday morning could not confirm the timing of the meeting, but it is expected to take place on Thursday (24 March).
Four months after similar meetings in the wake of the Paris attacks in November 2015, the ministers will again discuss control of E...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here