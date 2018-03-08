Poland defends judicial reforms, warns against EU pressure

Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday (8 March) it is "too early to say" if Poland will amend any of its controversial laws which are at the centre of the EU Commission's concerns on judicial independence.

The PM blamed "misunderstandings" with the commission for the prolonged debate over the rule of law, and vowed to respond to the EU executive's concerns.

"When people are doing two monologues it's not a dialogue, so I think maybe both parties too rarely sat...