Ad
euobserver
Mateusz Morawiecki (l) was greeted by Jean-Claude Juncker (r) at the European Commission (Photo: European Commission)

Poland defends judicial reforms, warns against EU pressure

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday (8 March) it is "too early to say" if Poland will amend any of its controversial laws which are at the centre of the EU Commission's concerns on judicial independence.

The PM blamed "misunderstandings" with the commission for the prolonged debate over the rule of law, and vowed to respond to the EU executive's concerns.

"When people are doing two monologues it's not a dialogue, so I think maybe both parties too rarely sat...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU urges Poland to respond to rule of law concerns
Poland shows no sign of concessions to Commission
Hungary veto sets scene for EU battle on Poland
Poland backs Holocaust bill that angered US, Israel
Mateusz Morawiecki (l) was greeted by Jean-Claude Juncker (r) at the European Commission (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections