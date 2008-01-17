Frattini admits threat of EU 'home-grown terrorists'

EU security commissioner Franco Frattini has said he shares concerns recently expressed in Washington that Europe could become a platform for terrorist threats against the United States.

"We are in a war situation - as in the United States," Mr Frattini told the BBC on Wednesday (16 January), referring to the phenomenon of home-grown terrorism in Europe. "Day after day, we discover cells of terrorists," he added.

According to the commissioner, 50 terror attacks were foiled in the...