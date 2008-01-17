Frattini admits threat of EU 'home-grown terrorists'

EU security commissioner Franco Frattini has said he shares concerns recently expressed in Washington that Europe could become a platform for terrorist threats against the United States.
"We are in a war situation - as in the United States," Mr Frattini told the BBC on Wednesday (16 January), referring to the phenomenon of home-grown terrorism in Europe. "Day after day, we discover cells of terrorists," he added.
According to the commissioner, 50 terror attacks were foiled in the...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here