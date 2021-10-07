Maltese ex-EU commissioner could face EU court

The European Commission will not rule out taking Malta's former commissioner John Dalli to the EU's top court, following revelations he had an undeclared offshore company in the British Virgin Islands tax haven.

A European Commission spokesperson in an email on Wednesday (6 October) said it would first need to weigh the seriousness of the breach before making any decision.

"A possible reaction from the commission will depend on a range of factors," said the spokesperson.

Thi...