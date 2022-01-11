Will the new Dutch government be more pro-EU?

Following 273 days of tough coalition negotiations, Mark Rutte began his fourth stint as the prime minister of the Netherlands, with his new Dutch government officially taking office on Monday (10 January).

The 'Rutte Version 4.0' government consists of the same coalition of governing parties - the left-leaning liberal D66, the centre-right VVD and the Christian CDA and CU parties - but with some noteworthy changes to the ministerial team.

Of particular interest for EU member st...