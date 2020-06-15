Ad
The Romanian prime minister ordered an investigation over lack of social distance for flights organised for farm workers (Photo: Elena Popa)

As restrictions lift, EU wants Romanian farm workers back

by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

As western European countries gear up to restart the economy, they are looking to Romania and its farm workers for a helping hand.

First to do so is Germany, poised to relax entry restrictions for EU seasonal workers as early as this week.

The country's agriculture minister, Julia Klöckner, announced that workers will be allowed to enter Germany by land and air to help harvest crops.

Many of the workers come from Ro...

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

The Romanian prime minister ordered an investigation over lack of social distance for flights organised for farm workers (Photo: Elena Popa)

