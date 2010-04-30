Ad
euobserver
The bill targets wearers of the burqa and the niqab (Photo: miss_ohara)

Belgium moves to ban burqa, niqab

Rule of Law
by Leigh Phillips,

Despite Belgium's multifarious governance problems, the country's lower house has still found the time to approve legislation banning the burqa in public.

In a near-unanimous vote on Thursday (29 April), the chamber approved a bill targeting the burqa, the niqab and anyone covering their face with an item of clothing.

The law would outlaw appearing in public "with the face fully or partly covered so as to render them no longer recognisable."

There is an exception for motorcy...

