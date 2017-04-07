Ad
Stockholm is in lockdown (Photo: TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund/via Reuters)

Suspected terror attack grips Stockholm

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Sweden's prime minister Stefan Lofven has said the country is under threat in a suspected terror attack.

"Sweden has been attacked. Everything points at a terror attack," he said on Friday (7 April).

At least three people are dead, eight injured, and one person has been reportedly arrested after a hijacked beer truck plowed through a crowded street in Stockholm's city centre.

The city has been put into lock-down with people told to stay off the streets as police and heavily ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Stockholm is in lockdown (Photo: TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund/via Reuters)

