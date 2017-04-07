Suspected terror attack grips Stockholm

Sweden's prime minister Stefan Lofven has said the country is under threat in a suspected terror attack.

"Sweden has been attacked. Everything points at a terror attack," he said on Friday (7 April).

At least three people are dead, eight injured, and one person has been reportedly arrested after a hijacked beer truck plowed through a crowded street in Stockholm's city centre.

The city has been put into lock-down with people told to stay off the streets as police and heavily ...