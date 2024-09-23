Sweden and Finland start push to link rule of law to EU farming funds

Helsinki and Stockholm have urged that the current rule-of-law conditionality linked to EU funds should be stronger, in a joint letter sent to the EU Commission and member states ahead of the General Affairs Council on Tuesday (24 September).
The joint paper, due to be discussed by EU affairs ministers this week, wants to push the commission to redes...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
