euobserver
Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki spoke to press after meeting German chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Poland 'optimistic' despite new EU law checks

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission is to propose annual rule-of-law checks on all EU states amid tensions with Hungary, Poland, and Romania.

Its proposal, to be unveiled in Brussels on Wednesday (17 July), is to model the legal screening on the annual fiscal reviews carried out by EU officials on national debt and deficits, according to the Reuters news agency.

It would also include a yearly high-level EU conference on rule of law with NGOs and academics to highlight abuse, Reuters added.

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

