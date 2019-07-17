Poland 'optimistic' despite new EU law checks

The European Commission is to propose annual rule-of-law checks on all EU states amid tensions with Hungary, Poland, and Romania.

Its proposal, to be unveiled in Brussels on Wednesday (17 July), is to model the legal screening on the annual fiscal reviews carried out by EU officials on national debt and deficits, according to the Reuters news agency.

It would also include a yearly high-level EU conference on rule of law with NGOs and academics to highlight abuse, Reuters added.<...