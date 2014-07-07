Ad
euobserver
'Gateway to Europe': Lampedusa monument to migrants who died at sea, by Italian artist Mimmo Paladino (Photo: DukeUnivLibraries)

Italy: struggling to make itself heard on migration

Rule of Law
by Honor Mahony, Rome,

In the hills just outside Rome, tucked away from the road and about 50km from the coast, is the headquarters from where Italy struggles to deal with one of Europe's most pressing social crises - migrants making the perilous journey across the Mediterranean Sea in search of a better life.

In the gleaming building, officers from the Italian navy monitor large screens, assessing a steady stream of information about the kind of vessels that are on the busy sea. \n \nThey are looking for "an...

More EU aid possible amid Italian threat to stop migrant rescues
