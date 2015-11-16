Ad
Police did not find their suspect (Photo: Euobserver)

Belgian police hunt Paris suspect in Brussels neighbourhood

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A half-dozen black-hooded Belgian police are standing in front of two ladders behind the Foundry park in Molenbeek, a neighbourhood in Brussels.

Amid drizzling rain they peer up onto the roof as police track down a man they believe may have been part of the Paris shootings on Friday. At the other end of the street, a hooded officer enters a pizzeria.

One loud explosion is followed by another. No arrests are made.

A few streets away on Chaussee de Gand, shopkeepers and reside...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

