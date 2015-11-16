Belgian police hunt Paris suspect in Brussels neighbourhood

A half-dozen black-hooded Belgian police are standing in front of two ladders behind the Foundry park in Molenbeek, a neighbourhood in Brussels.

Amid drizzling rain they peer up onto the roof as police track down a man they believe may have been part of the Paris shootings on Friday. At the other end of the street, a hooded officer enters a pizzeria.

One loud explosion is followed by another. No arrests are made.

A few streets away on Chaussee de Gand, shopkeepers and reside...