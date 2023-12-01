Brussels denies having no 'concern' on Spain's amnesty law

Secrecy continues to shroud talks between the Spanish socialist party (PSOE) and Carles Puigdemont's pro-independence Catalan party, Junts — with neither side offering details on the dynamics of their political agreement.

On Saturday (2 December), Junts, PSOE and an "independent moderator" will meet for the first time in Geneva, Switzerland, as reported by Spanish media. The aim? To discuss the possibility of holding a new independence referendum, as well as other economic issues relate...