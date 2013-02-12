MEPs copy-pasting amendments from US lobbyists

A handful of MEPs have copy-pasted amendments made by giant US-based IT companies directly into the EU’s new data protection law.
Among the names cited by the London-based NGO, Privacy International, in a report out on Monday (11 February) is British Conservative deputy Malcolm Harbour, who chairs the parliament’s internal market committee and who acts as his group's shadow rapporteur on the data bill.
The advocacy group said that he "proposed amendments with over 25 percent of c...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
