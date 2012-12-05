Ad
euobserver
Greece is perceived as the eurozone's most corrupt country (Photo: aranjuez1404)

Corruption seen as pervasive in crisis-hit EU states

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A leading pro-transparency group has said that EU countries the worst affected by the crisis are perceived as being among the most corrupt.

Berlin-based Transparency International, which released its annual corruption perceptions index on Wednesday (5 December), says member states need to make big efforts to safeguard public institutions from graft.

"The world's leading economies should lead by example, making sure that their institutions are fully transparent and their leaders ar...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

MEPs to limit anti-fraud investigations
euobserver

