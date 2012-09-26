Pussy Riot lead nominees for EU freedom prize

Jailed Russian punk band Pussy Riot are among nominees for the European Parliament's Sakharov prize after MEPs confirmed five candidates for the human rights award.
The candidates were discussed by MEPs on Tuesday (25 September) in a joint meeting of the foreign affairs, development, and human rights committees.
Previous winners of the award, which was created by the Parliament in 1988 to honour Soviet nuclear scientist and Nobel peace prize winner Andrei Sakharov, include former ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
