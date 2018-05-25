GDPR - a global 'gold standard'?

EU officials and lawmakers like to say the general data protection regulation (GDPR) is setting a new global standard.
They say people living in the European Union will have more control over how their personal data is exploited by companies all around the world and that other states will reform or create new laws to respect privacy rights.
Among them is European justice commissioner Vera Jourova, who drove the point home only last week in the wake of the ongoing scandal over Face...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
