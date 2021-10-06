Romanian government out after no-confidence vote

Romania's liberal government was ousted on 5 October (Tuesday) following a no-confidence vote overwhelmingly endorsed by parliament.
The no-confidence motion, tabled last week by the opposition Social Democrat Party, needed 234 votes to pass, but got 281 - the largest number of votes ever recorded in Romania for such a motion.
The cabinet, led by Florin Cîţu, faced the largest coalition ever created against an incumbent government.
It was not only the Social Democrat Party ...
Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.
