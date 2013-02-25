Europe's cocaine habit fuels West Africa instability

The price and demand for cocaine in Europe remains high as shipments through West African transit countries to EU destinations has dropped.

A report released on Monday (25 February) by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) says the cocaine tonnage arriving into Europe from West Africa has dropped to 18 in 2010, down from a 2007 peak of 47.

“While this is good news, it does not take a lot of cocaine to cause trouble in a region with poverty and governance problems,”...