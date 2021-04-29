Hungary's power-grab to stay one step ahead of EU

Hungary's parliament, dominated by a two-thirds majority for prime minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party, on Tuesday (27 April) approved the transfer of a large array of state assets, of universities and other public institutions, to new foundations allied with the government.

Critics and opposition parties said the move cements Orbán's grip on power and channels public assets to party-affiliated organisations ahead of elections next year, where the Fidesz government is expected to face...