'Europe is the leader in the fight against climate change,' declared the president of the European Council Charles Michel after leaders finally reached a compromise (Photo: European Union)

EU leaders agree on 55% climate target for 2030

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU leaders finally agreed early Friday (11 December) to increase the bloc's emission-reduction target to 55 percent by 2030 - paving the way to update the bloc's contribution under the UN Paris climate agreement before the end-of-year deadline.

"Europe is the leader in the fight against climate change," declared the president of the European Council Charles Michel after leaders finally reached a compromise.

The negotiations lasted the entire night, since a binding commitment to a ...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

