Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the EU executive's HQ at a previous meeting (Photo: European Commission)

No money to Poland without rule of law, von der Leyen says

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday (7 June) pledged that no EU recovery funds will be sent to Poland before the Warsaw government reforms how it disciplines judges.

The EU commission last week approved Poland's recovery plan despite criticism that the nationalist Warsaw government had not moved on any of the conditions set by the EU, nor has it respected previous European Court of Justice (ECJ) rulings on jud...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Rule of Law

