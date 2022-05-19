Ad
euobserver
The leader of the Catalan government, Pere Aragonès, welcomed the establishment of a European Parliament committee on Pegasus (Photo: Press Cambrabcn)

Catalan leader slams Pegasus use: 'Perhaps I'm still spied on'

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The leader of the Catalan government, Pere Aragonès, denounced on Thursday (19 May) the use of the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware against separatist lawmakers and MEPs during a visit to Brussels.

The so-called Catalangate affair is the latest case of political espionage with the surveillance spyware, prompting a new row between Madrid and Barcelona — and the resignation of the director of Spain's intelligence agency Paz Esteban earlier in May.

Aragonès has also rejected putting a d...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Privacy watchdog proposes EU-ban on Pegasus-like spyware
EU Commission won't probe 'Pegasus' spyware abuse
Is EU 'Horizon' science funding going towards Pegasus spyware?
Pegasus: Are we becoming a Europe of spies?
The leader of the Catalan government, Pere Aragonès, welcomed the establishment of a European Parliament committee on Pegasus (Photo: Press Cambrabcn)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections