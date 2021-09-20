UN annual meeting plus Poland in focus This WEEK

Senior EU officials will travel to New York for the UN general assembly, taking place between 20-24 September.

It comes at a sensitive moment in EU and US relations: the US's messy withdrawal from Afghanistan last month reinforced calls for more EU sovereignty, while the move last week by the US and UK to supply sensitive technology to Australia has been described as a "stab in the back" by some European politicians.

The EU officials will also try to push the US to join the bloc...