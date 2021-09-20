Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Council president Charles Michel and the EU’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell will be in New York (Photo: un.or)

UN annual meeting plus Poland in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Senior EU officials will travel to New York for the UN general assembly, taking place between 20-24 September.

It comes at a sensitive moment in EU and US relations: the US's messy withdrawal from Afghanistan last month reinforced calls for more EU sovereignty, while the move last week by the US and UK to supply sensitive technology to Australia has been described as a "stab in the back" by some European politicians.

The EU officials will also try to push the US to join the bloc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Von der Leyen issues rallying cry for more EU sovereignty
EU Commission wants daily fines against Poland in judges row
EU 'stands by Afghans' but wants most kept away
US relations and European security after fall of Kabul
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Council president Charles Michel and the EU’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell will be in New York (Photo: un.or)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections