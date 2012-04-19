EU countries back 'new' members on Swiss immigration

EU countries have put up a united front against Swiss quotas on immigration from former Communist member states.
Foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton on Wednesday (18 April) in a statement on behalf of the Union said the quotas are "in breach" of a bilateral treaty on free movement of people, which "does not allow for any differentiation between EU citizens."
Her spokeswoman, Maja Kocjinacic, herself from Slovenia, told the Polish Press Agency, that the legal text contains an ex...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.