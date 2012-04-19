EU countries back 'new' members on Swiss immigration

EU countries have put up a united front against Swiss quotas on immigration from former Communist member states.

Foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton on Wednesday (18 April) in a statement on behalf of the Union said the quotas are "in breach" of a bilateral treaty on free movement of people, which "does not allow for any differentiation between EU citizens."

Her spokeswoman, Maja Kocjinacic, herself from Slovenia, told the Polish Press Agency, that the legal text contains an ex...