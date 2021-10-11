Ad
Warsaw: A 94-year old WW2 veteran, Wanda Traczyk Stawska, yelled back at hecklers (Photo: Daniel Kulinski)

High emotions at pro-EU rally in Warsaw

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Emotions ran high at pro-EU rallies in Poland on Sunday (10 October) in the wake of a landmark, anti-EU court verdict.

About 100,000 people came with EU and Polish flags to an event in Warsaw's old town, where Donald Tusk, a former centre-right prime minister and EU Council president, spoke to the crowd.

"We're raising the alarm because of the Constitutional Court verdict and the ruling party. We're raising the alarm because of their decision to take Poland out of the EU," he sa...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

