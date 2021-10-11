High emotions at pro-EU rally in Warsaw

Emotions ran high at pro-EU rallies in Poland on Sunday (10 October) in the wake of a landmark, anti-EU court verdict.

About 100,000 people came with EU and Polish flags to an event in Warsaw's old town, where Donald Tusk, a former centre-right prime minister and EU Council president, spoke to the crowd.

"We're raising the alarm because of the Constitutional Court verdict and the ruling party. We're raising the alarm because of their decision to take Poland out of the EU," he sa...