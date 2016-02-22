EU and US urge Macedonia to postpone election

The EU and US have urged Macedonia to postpone elections scheduled for April amid concerns over media bias and voter intimidation.

Their ambassadors to Skopje, the EU’s Aivo Orav and America’s Jess Baily, issued the appeal in a joint letter on Sunday (21 February) to Macedonia’s interim PM Emil Dimitriev.

“The findings of all relevant experts indicate that at this stage the necessary conditions are not in place for organising credible elections on 24 April,”