Ad
euobserver
Malmstrom is against 'populist' responses to migration (Photo: European Commission)

Border checks to be allowed only under strict EU criteria

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A mechanism allowing for temporary and "very limited" border checks to be reintroduced between member states could be set up only if the EU commission gets a central role in the management and evaluation of the border-free Schengen area.

"Who manages Schengen today? It's the member states who evaluate themselves. But we need Frontex, the European Commission, perhaps independent experts too," EU home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Wednesday during a press conference.

S...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Malmstrom is against 'populist' responses to migration (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections