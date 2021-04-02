The EU's under-reported pre-trial detention problem

A report by the EU's Fundamental Rights Agency, published on Thursday (1 April), found that prejudice, bias and practices such as presenting defendants in handcuffs are undermining the right to the presumption of innocence in many EU countries.
It also highlights the problem of media outlets making public references to people's guilt before or during trials.
The FRA is right to ra...
Laure Baudrihaye-Gérard is legal director of Fair Trials (Europe).
