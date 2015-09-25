Ad
Giovanni Buttarelli: "There is a lack of information to justify the necessity of an EU PNR scheme" (Photo: © European Union 2014 - European Parliament)

EU data chief says passenger information bill is unjustified

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU’s top data protection guardian on Friday (25 September) spoke out against a bill that would hoover up the private data of anyone taking a commercial flight in and out of Europe.

“No elements reasonably substantiate the need for the default collection of massive amounts of the personal information of millions of travellers”, said Giovanni Buttarelli, the European data protection supervisor.

The bill – known as the EU Passenger Name Record (EU PNR) - is designed to combat ter...

