Up to €2.2bn of public funds stolen in eight EU states

Up to €2.2 billion was stolen in public and EU funds in eight member states in 2010, according to a report commissioned by the EU anti-fraud agency Olaf.

The figures, released on Tuesday (1 October) at a European Parliament conference on corruption, represent the estimated overall direct costs of corruption in public procurement in five major sectors like construction and water treatment.

The results of the study, conducted jointly by accountancy firm PwC EU Services and Ecorys wi...