LuxLeaks whistleblower Deltour acquitted

Luxembourg's highest court overturned a previous verdict of a six-month suspended jail sentence and a €1,500 fine against Antoine Deltour, a French whistleblower involved in the LuxLeaks scandal on Thursday (11 January).
But his former colleague and fellow leaker Raphael Halet's sentence of a €1,000 fine was upheld by the court.
