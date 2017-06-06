Offshore leaks fail to harm Maltese PM

Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat was sworn in for five more years on Monday (5 June) despite “aggressive” revelations about offshore firms.

His Labour Party won 55 percent of the votes on Saturday, according to a first count by the electoral commission, beating the opposition Nationalist Party with 44 percent.

He described the result as a “big vote of confidence” after having called the elections to restore his authority amid corruption allegations.

These involved leaks ...