The 43-year old Muscat won another five-year term (Photo: eu2017mt/Flickr)

Offshore leaks fail to harm Maltese PM

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat was sworn in for five more years on Monday (5 June) despite “aggressive” revelations about offshore firms.

His Labour Party won 55 percent of the votes on Saturday, according to a first count by the electoral commission, beating the opposition Nationalist Party with 44 percent.

He described the result as a “big vote of confidence” after having called the elections to restore his authority amid corruption allegations.

These involved leaks ...

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Malta chairs 'awkward' EU talks on tax dodging
Maltese election to test faith in ruling party
Malta PM calls snap election over offshore scandal
The 43-year old Muscat won another five-year term (Photo: eu2017mt/Flickr)

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

