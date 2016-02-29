Ad
euobserver
Szydlo defended PiS reforms at a European Parliament debate on Poland in January (Photo: European Parliament)

Poland must reverse judicial changes, say experts

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland’s right-wing government should reverse its reforms to the judiciary for the sake of democracy, a panel of constitutional experts says.

The Venice Commission, which advises the Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog, the Council of Europe, issued its appeal in a draft opinion sent to Polish authorities and leaked by Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza over the weekend.

It comes after Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party last year removed judges from the constitutional tribu...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Rule of Law

