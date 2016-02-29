Poland must reverse judicial changes, say experts

Poland’s right-wing government should reverse its reforms to the judiciary for the sake of democracy, a panel of constitutional experts says.

The Venice Commission, which advises the Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog, the Council of Europe, issued its appeal in a draft opinion sent to Polish authorities and leaked by Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza over the weekend.

It comes after Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party last year removed judges from the constitutional tribu...