Poland and Malta: EU capitals for legal harassment of journalists

Poland and Malta are the worst places in Europe for legal harassment of journalists, in what NGOs called a "worrying threat to democracy".
Poland emerged as the 'Slapp' capital of the EU in a study by Case, an NGO coalition, out on Wednesday (23 August), referring to "strategic lawsuits against public participation".
It recorded 128 court case...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.