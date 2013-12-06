Let's get Snowden to the EU parliament

In the days of great-power confrontations, a person who switched sides was called a defector.
Today, we call someone who reveals wrongdoing within his own organisation a “whistleblower."
Traitor or truth-teller in the public interest?
Edward Snowden’s disclosures sparked a long-overdue debate: how far does the state’s protective function extend?
Under what circumstances and with what form of oversight is it entitled to intrude on the privacy of its citizens?
T...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
