Let's get Snowden to the EU parliament

In the days of great-power confrontations, a person who switched sides was called a defector.

Today, we call someone who reveals wrongdoing within his own organisation a “whistleblower."

Traitor or truth-teller in the public interest?

Edward Snowden’s disclosures sparked a long-overdue debate: how far does the state’s protective function extend?

Under what circumstances and with what form of oversight is it entitled to intrude on the privacy of its citizens?

T...