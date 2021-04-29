Ad
EU member states stressed that the forthcoming certificate is not a travel document - insisting that each country must have the power to impose more restrictions on travellers entering their territory if necessary (Photo: Nelson L.)

MEPs: EU travel certificate must put end to 'patchwork' rules

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EU's Covid-19 travel certificate, the so-called 'Digital Green Certificate', is set to trigger a clash between MEPs and member states on what advantages this document would actually bring for free movement.

In a debate on Wednesday (27 April) ahead of the vote in the European Parliament, the lead coordinator on the negotiations, socialist MEP Juan Fernando López Aguilar, stressed that the forthcoming scheme needs to end "the current chaotic situation" of "unilateral and discriminat...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

