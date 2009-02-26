Ad
Needle exchange programmes are part of "harm reduction" measures (Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk)

Italy and Vatican threaten EU unity in drugs talks

Rule of Law
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Italy is threatening to undermine EU unity in high-stakes UN talks on drug abuse, with Rome appearing to take the lead from the Vatican in a recent u-turn on issues such as needle-exchange.

Heading into a UN conference on 11 March whose outcome will set the international anti-drugs policy agenda for the next 10 years, the European Union, negotiating as one bloc, has so far backed greater emphasis on "harm reduction."

Harm reduction covers programmes such as drug replacement therap...

